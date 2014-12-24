ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.1 1142 reviews

White Rhino

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Herbal
Citrus

Calculated from 43 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1142 reviews

White Rhino
  • Peppery
  • Herbal
  • Citrus

White Rhino is a hybrid of White Widow and an unknown North American indica strain, resulting a bushy and stout plant. This strain is said to descend from cultivars sourced from Afghanistan, Brazil, and India. White Rhino's high THC content makes it a popular choice among consumers looking for heavy-handed relaxation and symptom relief.

Effects

764 people reported 5595 effects
Relaxed 56%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 33%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 38%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 28%
Insomnia 23%
Depression 19%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1,142

Find White Rhino nearby

Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
North American Indica
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
White Rhino
First strain child
Blackberry Rhino
child
Second strain child
Hammerhead
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with White Rhino

Good reads

