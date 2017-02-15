About this strain
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
61% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
