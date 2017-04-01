High Garden
Aline Kush OG 3.5G Indica Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Spicy, Floral, Tea
Pine& Damp Earth
SENSATION
Happy, Creative, Relaxation
Head & Body Buzz
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)
Alien Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
93 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
