Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Aline Kush OG 3.5G Indica Flower

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD

About this product

TASTE + SCENT
Spicy, Floral, Tea
Pine& Damp Earth

SENSATION
Happy, Creative, Relaxation
Head & Body Buzz

WHEN TO USE
Nighttime

INDICA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 GRAMS)

Alien Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
93 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
56% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
26% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
