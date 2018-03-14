High Garden
Gorilla Snacks 3.5G Hybrid Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Cheesy
Pungent Pine & Herbs
SENSATION
Unfocused Creativity
Relaxed Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Anytime
Gorilla Snacks effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
40% of people report feeling hungry
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Lack of appetite
30% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
30% of people say it helps with nausea
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
