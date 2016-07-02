About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Sweet Berry,
Spicy & Floral
SENSATION
Relaxing Euphoria,
Uplifting Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
Sweet Berry,
Spicy & Floral
SENSATION
Relaxing Euphoria,
Uplifting Happiness
WHEN TO USE
Nighttime
INDICA
About this strain
Purple Star effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
40% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
High Garden
The best in premium light deprivation bud direct from Northern California's artisan greenhouses. It's babied from seed to flower by some seriously talented growers, and comes in over 100 crafted strains perfect for sunrise smokers, moonlight tokers and everyone in between. High-end light-dep greenhouse cannabis grown in our own backyard that inspires you to go out and explore nature's backyard.