Logo for the brand High Garden

High Garden

Viper 3.5G Sativa Flower

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD

About this product

TASTE & SCENT
Sweet & Spicy Cheese
Spice & Citrus

SENSATION
Cerebral Buzz
Uplifting Euphoria

WHEN TO USE
Daytime

SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)

Viper effects

Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
19% of people say it helps with fatigue
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!