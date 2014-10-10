High Garden
Viper 3.5G Sativa Flower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
TASTE & SCENT
Sweet & Spicy Cheese
Spice & Citrus
SENSATION
Cerebral Buzz
Uplifting Euphoria
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
SATIVA
One Eighth Ounce (3.5 Grams)
Viper effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
56% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
19% of people say it helps with fatigue
