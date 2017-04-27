About this product
About this strain
Grease Monkey effects
Reported by real people like you
409 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!