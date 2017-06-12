About this product
About this strain
Lemonhead OG effects
Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
78% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
41% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
46% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
