Single Source, Whole Flower, Cold Hydrocarbon Extraction sure to take you to the moon!

Purple Urkle is a renowned indica-dominant hybrid strain cherished for its potential to alleviate stress, insomnia, and pain. Its effects induce a relaxed, hungry, and sleepy feeling, promoting deep relaxation and a sense of tranquility. The strain's flavor profile boasts notes of grape, berry, and plum, creating a delightful and fruity sensory experience. Whether seeking relaxation, a good night's sleep, or relief from physical discomfort, Purple Urkle is a strain that holds promise for those looking to find calmness and relief.

Feelings: Sleepy, Hungry, Relaxed

Aroma: Grape, Berry, Plum

Species: Indica Hybrid

Lineage: Grape Ape x Grand Daddy Purple

May relieve: Stress, Insomnia, Pain

Flavor: Berry, Fruity, Grape

