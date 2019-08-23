About this product
About this strain
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
624 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
49% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
13% | medium
No product reviews
About this brand
High Mountain Health
State License(s)
00000050DCBO00239922
00000087ESWR93327597