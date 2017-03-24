High Noon Cultivation Co.
Pineapple Cookies
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Pineapple Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Creative
36% of people report feeling creative
Anxious
28% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!