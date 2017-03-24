Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand High Noon Cultivation Co.

High Noon Cultivation Co.

Pineapple Cookies

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD

Pineapple Cookies effects

Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Creative
36% of people report feeling creative
Anxious
28% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!