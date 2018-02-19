Loading…
High Noon Cultivation Co.

The Real McCoy

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 24%CBD

The Real McCoy effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
75% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
Muscle spasms
50% of people say it helps with muscle spasms
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
