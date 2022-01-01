About this product
Developed to promote an energizing and euphoric experience using sativa cannabis strains. 20 individual servings of 5mg. Made with full spectrum cannabis extract.
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (Cacao beans, cane sugar, cocoa butter, sunflower lecithin, vanilla beans), Brown Rice, Marijuana Oil Extract, Sea Salt
Activation & Onset
Start with 1 piece. Wait at least 2 hours for full effect.
Storage
Best if package is stored below 75°F.
Allergy Warning
Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy and milk products.
About this brand
High Road Edibles
At High Road Edibles, we pride ourselves on chef-driven recipes with consistent dosing that don’t skimp on flavor for effectiveness.
You have high expectations for the brands you choose. Your THC selection certainly shouldn’t be the exception to that rule. It wasn’t for us. Suitable for any cannabis lifestyle, our confections are great whether you’re out adventuring or relaxing with your favorite book. We’ll see you on the High Road.
