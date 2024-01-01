  • Super Lemon Haze
  • GG #4
  • We are proud to be pesticide free!!
Logo for the brand High Fidelity

High Fidelity

Premium Flowers and Extracts
All categoriesCannabis

High Fidelity products

13 products
Product image for White Fire Tahoe Cookies
Flower
White Fire Tahoe Cookies
by High Fidelity
THC 28.4%
CBD 0%
Product image for Orange Cookies
Flower
Orange Cookies
by High Fidelity
THC 22.73%
CBD 0%
Product image for Garanimals
Flower
Garanimals
by High Fidelity
THC 32.15%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gelato Cake
Flower
Gelato Cake
by High Fidelity
THC 27.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gelato 45
Flower
Gelato 45
by High Fidelity
THC 12.49%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mimosa
Flower
Mimosa
by High Fidelity
THC 26.86%
CBD 0.02%
Product image for Blue Sky
Flower
Blue Sky
by High Fidelity
THC 29.75%
CBD 0%
Product image for Trunk Funk
Flower
Trunk Funk
by High Fidelity
THC 31.66%
CBD 0%
Product image for Citrus Cake
Flower
Citrus Cake
by High Fidelity
THC 31.78%
CBD 0%
Product image for Boss OG
Flower
Boss OG
by High Fidelity
THC 31.29%
CBD 0%
Product image for Zkittle Mints
Flower
Zkittle Mints
by High Fidelity
THC 31.83%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mister Miyagi
Flower
Mister Miyagi
by High Fidelity
THC 29.12%
CBD 0%
Product image for Triple Chocolate Chip
Flower
Triple Chocolate Chip
by High Fidelity
THC 28.1%
CBD 0%