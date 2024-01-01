Loading...

Highland Provisions

Highland Provisions products

116 products
Product image for Fall Frost
Flower
Fall Frost
by Highland Provisions
THC 23.009%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Garlic Cookies
Flower
Sour Garlic Cookies
by Highland Provisions
THC 24.084%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Royale
Flower
Lemon Royale
by Highland Provisions
THC 25.79%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cascade Grape Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Cascade Grape Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 22.881%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tasty Waves Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Tasty Waves Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 18.14%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lemon Royale Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Lemon Royale Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Highland Provisions
THC 22.39%
CBD 0.09%
Product image for Mob Boss Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Mob Boss Cartridge 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 71.5%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chemdawg Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Chemdawg Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 58.68%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cascade Grape Rosin 1g
Rosin
Cascade Grape Rosin 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 72.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cowboy Kush Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
Pre-rolls
Cowboy Kush Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 31.24%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Highland Provisions
THC 21%
CBD 0%
Product image for Master Kush CO2 Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Master Kush CO2 Cartridge 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 74.46%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cowboy Kush Live Rosin Cartridge 0.5g
Rosin
Cowboy Kush Live Rosin Cartridge 0.5g
by Highland Provisions
THC 72.87%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cascade Grape Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Cascade Grape Cartridge 0.5g
by Highland Provisions
THC 76.08%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tasty Waves Pre-roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Tasty Waves Pre-roll 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 21.25%
CBD 0%
Product image for Alpine Frost Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Alpine Frost Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 61.02%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Diesel Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 2.2g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Sour Diesel Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 2.2g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 16.78%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chemdawg Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Chemdawg Cartridge 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 74.15%
CBD 0%
Product image for Wilson! Zero Live Badder 1g
Badder
Wilson! Zero Live Badder 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 74.99%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Diesel Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Sour Diesel Cartridge 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 74.01%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sundae Driver Live Rosin Cartridge 0.5g
Rosin
Sundae Driver Live Rosin Cartridge 0.5g
by Highland Provisions
THC 74.07%
CBD 0.16%
Product image for Lemon Royale Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Lemon Royale Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 50.46%
CBD 0%
Product image for Dulce De Leche Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Dulce De Leche Cartridge 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 79.13%
CBD 0%
Product image for Pre '98 Bubba Kush Wax 1g
Wax
Pre '98 Bubba Kush Wax 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 70.22%
CBD 0%