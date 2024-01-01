We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Highland Provisions
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Highland Provisions products
116 products
Flower
Fall Frost
by Highland Provisions
THC 23.009%
CBD 0%
4.7
(
3
)
Flower
Sour Garlic Cookies
by Highland Provisions
THC 24.084%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Lemon Royale
by Highland Provisions
THC 25.79%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Cascade Grape Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 22.881%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Tasty Waves Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 18.14%
CBD 0%
3.0
(
1
)
Pre-rolls
Lemon Royale Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Highland Provisions
THC 22.39%
CBD 0.09%
Cartridges
Mob Boss Cartridge 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 71.5%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Chemdawg Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 58.68%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Cascade Grape Rosin 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 72.1%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Cowboy Kush Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 31.24%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sour Diesel Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Highland Provisions
THC 21%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Master Kush CO2 Cartridge 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 74.46%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Cowboy Kush Live Rosin Cartridge 0.5g
by Highland Provisions
THC 72.87%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Cascade Grape Cartridge 0.5g
by Highland Provisions
THC 76.08%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Tasty Waves Pre-roll 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 21.25%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Alpine Frost Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 61.02%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sour Diesel Kief Infused Pre-Rolls 2.2g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 16.78%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Chemdawg Cartridge 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 74.15%
CBD 0%
Badder
Wilson! Zero Live Badder 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 74.99%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Sour Diesel Cartridge 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 74.01%
CBD 0%
Rosin
Sundae Driver Live Rosin Cartridge 0.5g
by Highland Provisions
THC 74.07%
CBD 0.16%
Pre-rolls
Lemon Royale Keif Infused Pre-Rolls 3g 3-pack
by Highland Provisions
THC 50.46%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Dulce De Leche Cartridge 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 79.13%
CBD 0%
Wax
Pre '98 Bubba Kush Wax 1g
by Highland Provisions
THC 70.22%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Highland Provisions
Catalog