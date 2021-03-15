About this strain
This indica-dominant strain from Exotic Genetix crosses Sunset Sherbert with Tina. Falcon 9 is noted for a smooth, gassy ice cream flavor profile that comes from dark purple buds accented by vibrant orange pistils. Meant for indica lovers, Falcon 9 is known to start as a strong head high before settling into the body. Patients report that it can help with chronic pain, depression, and PTSD.
Falcon 9 effects
Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
42% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
14% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
