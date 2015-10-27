Highmerica's STRAWBERRY COUGH CBD CLOUD TINCTURE is a Tincture for electronic devices. Its aroma is derived from the same compounds of the beloved Strawberry Cough cannabis strain and comes with 550mg of CBD. This unique aroma is created from terpenes, the compounds that bring smell and flavoring in Cannabis.



Terpenes are fundamental building blocks of nature. Every living thing produces terpenes to perform diverse biological functions. By infusing our all-natural CBD with terpenes also found in the hemp plant, we take advantage of the entourage effect, creating synergy between plant and human. The Strawberry Cough formula includes the terpenes found in the Strawberry Cough strain of cannabis.