Kosher Dawg effects
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Focused
53% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
