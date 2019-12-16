HIMALAYA
Vanilla Frosting - 3.5G Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
This is top flower grown by second-generation Humboldt and Mendocino farmers. Sun-grown buds don’t get any better than this!
Vanilla Frosting effects
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
41% of people report feeling happy
Creative
32% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
