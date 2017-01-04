HIMALAYA
Venom OG Cartridge
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Flavors: Sweet, Creamy, Herbal, Floral
Venom OG is a indica-dominant strain made by crossing Poison OG and Rare Dankness #1.
Venom OG effects
Reported by real people like you
210 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
34% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
