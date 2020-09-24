HOLOH
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Crunch Berries is a cross between DJ Short’s famous Blueberry and a male Triple OG. With two famous strains in the mix, Crunch Berries will surely offer something unique. This delicious strain has an OG gassy terpene profile backed by a sweet blueberry influence. Crunch Berries is perfect for a sunny day in the park or a hike in the woods.
Crunch Berries effects
Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
43% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Lack of appetite
6% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Nausea
6% of people say it helps with nausea
Anxiety
6% of people say it helps with anxiety
