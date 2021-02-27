Due to its delicious flavor and motivating high, Desert Lime strain is a fan-favorite among users and even some patients. Desert Lime makes you more focused, uplifted, giggly, and you might also get a rush of inspiration or creativity. Moreover, it will make your body somewhat numb, so it can even help those with muscle spasms or chronic back pain. Moreover, patients who struggle with Bipolar disorder, Depression, or Fatigue can benefit by using Desert Lime, as it will mitigate some of those problematic symptoms. It's a strain that can energize the user and make him or her more social, so you can start your day by smoking Desert Lime.