White Fire OG, also known as WiFi OG, is an Indica-dominant strain with sour diesel and citrusy aromas. Discover the allure of White Fire OG, a hybrid strain with 60% Indica genetics, celebrated for its unique appearance and potent medicinal benefits. The cone-shaped buds, blanketed in crystal-white trichomes, emit a strong earthy aroma with notes of sour diesel and citrus.

