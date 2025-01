Discover the roots of potency with Tahoe OG Cannabis Clones, a robust hybrid born from the marriage of OG Kush and San Fernando Valley Kush. Originally cultivated in the scenic Lake Tahoe, California, it earned the moniker “Tahoe OG Kush.”

Experience the perfect equilibrium of indica and sativa in every hit. Feel serenity envelop your body and mind, complemented by a euphoric touch from the sativa strain. Whether for relaxation or addressing anxiety, loss of appetite, insomnia, mood swings, or pain, Tahoe OG delivers.

