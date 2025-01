Discover the allure of Mimosa strain cannabis clones, a sativa dominant hybrid (70% sativa, 30% indica) renowned for its versatile effects and tropical citrus flavors.



Strain Highlights:

Potency Variation: THC levels range from 17%-30%, making it crucial for beginners to approach with caution.

Taste and Aromas: Experience the delightful blend of tropical citrus flavors, uplifting euphoria, and heightened focus.

Medical Benefits: Is a potential remedy for depression, anxiety, headaches, appetite loss, chronic stress, and ADD/ADHD.

Explore Our Cannabis Clones:

Browse through our diverse collection of marijuana clones for sale, including the coveted Mimosa strain cannabis clones.

