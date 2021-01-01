Loading…
Honest Paws

Calm - CBD Dog Bites

Our Calm CBD Dog Bites are perfect for anxious pups in tense situations. Made with Organic Full Spectrum Hemp, our bites contain only the best, all-natural ingredients. Keep everyone's stress levels under control by always having a bag of these delicious bites handy!

GREAT FOR DOGS SUFFERING FROM / TRYING TO PREVENT:
Anxiety Issues
Nervous-Licking
Phobias / Fears
The Stress of Flying
Stress Associated with Road Trips / Car Rides
A Better Night’s Sleep
