Our Calm CBD Dog Bites are perfect for anxious pups in tense situations. Made with Organic Full Spectrum Hemp, our bites contain only the best, all-natural ingredients. Keep everyone's stress levels under control by always having a bag of these delicious bites handy!
GREAT FOR DOGS SUFFERING FROM / TRYING TO PREVENT:
Anxiety Issues
Nervous-Licking
Phobias / Fears
The Stress of Flying
Stress Associated with Road Trips / Car Rides
A Better Night’s Sleep
