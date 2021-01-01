Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Honey Oil

Honey Oil

Boss OG 1g Pre-roll

Buy Here

About this product

Honey Oil pre-rolled joints are stuffed with 1 gram of premium indoor flower and come in a variety of strains. Always testing above 20% THC, this specific strain comes in at 25.42%.

Boss OG is a super dank hybrid that makes for a great daytime smoke. It's the same flower that can found in our pre-packaged 8ths.

Each joint comes individually packed and sealed in a childproof tube. Each king size Raw® paper is tightly packed and rolled to burn perfectly smooth every time.

We only use premium indoor smalls. No shake! 100% Pesticide free.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!