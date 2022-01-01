About this product
Honey Oil CBD cartridges come in 7 different flavors and are available in 500mg and 1000mg sizes.
Potency of CBD in the cartridge is formulated to be 50% pure. That means a 500mg cart will have 250 active milligrams of CBD, and a 1000mg cart will have 500 active milligrams.
We blend all our terpenes and flavorings in house and create all our flavor profiles from scratch. Each cartridge provides a unique flavor due to the different terpenes that are blended in with the CBD oil.
Ingredients: CBD Isolate, Natural Terpenes and/or Natural Fruit Flavorings, MCT Oil
3rd party lab tests for our CBD Isolate and our CBD cartridges can be found on our website.
Cartridge Specs: Authentic CCELL cart, ceramic atomizer, 510 threading, 1.3 ohm resistance, silicone flavor band 3.7 volts max, 7 watts max
About this brand
Honey Oil
Honey Oil is a San Diego based concentrate brand specializing in CBD and THC products.
To understand what Honey Oil is about, you’ve first got to understand its origins. It dates back to the 1970’s, when the first efforts to concentrate and obtain the essential oils from cannabis began. Initially, all these extractions resulted in was some sticky brown tar. However, as these methods evolved, it was soon discovered that a beautiful, golden-colored oil could be acquired from the plant. This elusive substance was eventually dubbed “honey oil” and was revered by those that got their hands on it.
Today, when the legalization of marijuana gives willing adults the right to smoke at their discretion, we want to pay homage to Honey Oil’s roots. We have taken this term, revitalized it, and elevated it. We use the latest technology to produce top-quality oils that test as high as 90% THC. And Honey Oil products are not just potent—they’re also pure. We carefully test each batch in state-licensed lab testing facilities to ensure that they are free from contaminants and are on par with today’s standards of purity. So, consume with confidence—because if you’ve got Honey Oil, you’ve got the best that money can buy.
