Honey Oil is a San Diego based concentrate brand specializing in CBD and THC products.



To understand what Honey Oil is about, you’ve first got to understand its origins. It dates back to the 1970’s, when the first efforts to concentrate and obtain the essential oils from cannabis began. Initially, all these extractions resulted in was some sticky brown tar. However, as these methods evolved, it was soon discovered that a beautiful, golden-colored oil could be acquired from the plant. This elusive substance was eventually dubbed “honey oil” and was revered by those that got their hands on it.



Today, when the legalization of marijuana gives willing adults the right to smoke at their discretion, we want to pay homage to Honey Oil’s roots. We have taken this term, revitalized it, and elevated it. We use the latest technology to produce top-quality oils that test as high as 90% THC. And Honey Oil products are not just potent—they’re also pure. We carefully test each batch in state-licensed lab testing facilities to ensure that they are free from contaminants and are on par with today’s standards of purity. So, consume with confidence—because if you’ve got Honey Oil, you’ve got the best that money can buy.