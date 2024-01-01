We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Locating...
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Honu Inc.
Award winning i502 producer/processor in Washington state!
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Topicals
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
7 products
Solvent
BHO Cake Batter 1g
by Honu Inc.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Presidential OG Pull & Snap 1g
by Honu Inc.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Purple Goo BHO Cake Batter 1g
by Honu Inc.
THC 87.45%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Blueberry BHO Pull N Snap 1g
by Honu Inc.
THC 75%
CBD 0%
Resin
Blue Rhino Live Resin 1g
by Honu Inc.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Cartridges
Green Apple Disposable Vape Pen 0.5g
by Honu Inc.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Resin
Sour Diesel Live Resin 1g
by Honu Inc.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Home
Brands
Honu Inc.
Catalog
Concentrates