Honu Inc.
Award winning i502 producer/processor in Washington state!
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Topicals
Concentrates
THC lotions, creams, & patches
20 products
Lotions
Toasted Hippie Moisturizing Lotion 2oz 180mg
by Honu Inc.
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Balms
Body Rub (Pain Stick) Coconut 50mg 0.5oz
by Honu Inc.
Balms
Body Rub (Pain Stick) Aloe Cucumber 50mg 0.5oz
by Honu Inc.
Lotions
Oatmeal Mint Bath Fizz 200mg
by Honu Inc.
Lotions
Sandalwood Body Lotion 180mg 2oz
by Honu Inc.
THC 1.747%
CBD 1%
Balms
Infused Body Butter 2oz
by Honu Inc.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Balms
Body Rub (Pain Stick) Toasted Hippie 50mg 0.5oz
by Honu Inc.
Lubricants & Oils
Unscented Massage Oil 180mg
by Honu Inc.
Balms
Suppositories Topical 160mg
by Honu Inc.
THC 16%
CBD 0%
Balms
Body Rub (Pain Stick) Sandalwood 50mg 0.5oz
by Honu Inc.
Balms
CBD Body Butter 300mg
by Honu Inc.
THC 33%
CBD 2%
Balms
Body Rub (Pain Stick) Vanilla Bean 50mg 0.5oz
by Honu Inc.
Lotions
Aloe Cucumber Body Lotion 180mg 2oz
by Honu Inc.
Balms
Canna-Bliss Lube *Toke 'N Poke Combo
by Honu Inc.
THC 146%
CBD 20%
Balms
Sensory Stick 50mg
by Honu Inc.
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Lotions
Vanilla Bean Body Lotion 180mg 2oz
by Honu Inc.
Lotions
Frozen Heat Sports Recovery Cream 2oz
by Honu Inc.
THC 18%
CBD 0%
Lotions
Lavender Bath Fizz 200mg
by Honu Inc.
Lubricants & Oils
1:1 Sensory Stick 100mg (5oz)
by Honu Inc.
Balms
Toke n' Poke
by Honu Inc.
THC 150%
CBD 0%
