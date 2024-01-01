Logo for the brand Honu Inc.

Honu Inc.

Award winning i502 producer/processor in Washington state!
All categoriesEdiblesTopicalsConcentrates

THC lotions, creams, & patches

20 products
Product image for Toasted Hippie Moisturizing Lotion 2oz 180mg
Lotions
Toasted Hippie Moisturizing Lotion 2oz 180mg
by Honu Inc.
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Body Rub (Pain Stick) Coconut 50mg 0.5oz
Balms
Body Rub (Pain Stick) Coconut 50mg 0.5oz
by Honu Inc.
Product image for Body Rub (Pain Stick) Aloe Cucumber 50mg 0.5oz
Balms
Body Rub (Pain Stick) Aloe Cucumber 50mg 0.5oz
by Honu Inc.
Product image for Oatmeal Mint Bath Fizz 200mg
Lotions
Oatmeal Mint Bath Fizz 200mg
by Honu Inc.
Product image for Sandalwood Body Lotion 180mg 2oz
Lotions
Sandalwood Body Lotion 180mg 2oz
by Honu Inc.
THC 1.747%
CBD 1%
Product image for Infused Body Butter 2oz
Balms
Infused Body Butter 2oz
by Honu Inc.
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Body Rub (Pain Stick) Toasted Hippie 50mg 0.5oz
Balms
Body Rub (Pain Stick) Toasted Hippie 50mg 0.5oz
by Honu Inc.
Product image for Unscented Massage Oil 180mg
Lubricants & Oils
Unscented Massage Oil 180mg
by Honu Inc.
Product image for Suppositories Topical 160mg
Balms
Suppositories Topical 160mg
by Honu Inc.
THC 16%
CBD 0%
Product image for Body Rub (Pain Stick) Sandalwood 50mg 0.5oz
Balms
Body Rub (Pain Stick) Sandalwood 50mg 0.5oz
by Honu Inc.
Product image for CBD Body Butter 300mg
Balms
CBD Body Butter 300mg
by Honu Inc.
THC 33%
CBD 2%
Product image for Body Rub (Pain Stick) Vanilla Bean 50mg 0.5oz
Balms
Body Rub (Pain Stick) Vanilla Bean 50mg 0.5oz
by Honu Inc.
Product image for Aloe Cucumber Body Lotion 180mg 2oz
Lotions
Aloe Cucumber Body Lotion 180mg 2oz
by Honu Inc.
Product image for Canna-Bliss Lube *Toke 'N Poke Combo
Balms
Canna-Bliss Lube *Toke 'N Poke Combo
by Honu Inc.
THC 146%
CBD 20%
Product image for Sensory Stick 50mg
Balms
Sensory Stick 50mg
by Honu Inc.
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Product image for Vanilla Bean Body Lotion 180mg 2oz
Lotions
Vanilla Bean Body Lotion 180mg 2oz
by Honu Inc.
Product image for Frozen Heat Sports Recovery Cream 2oz
Lotions
Frozen Heat Sports Recovery Cream 2oz
by Honu Inc.
THC 18%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lavender Bath Fizz 200mg
Lotions
Lavender Bath Fizz 200mg
by Honu Inc.
Product image for 1:1 Sensory Stick 100mg (5oz)
Lubricants & Oils
1:1 Sensory Stick 100mg (5oz)
by Honu Inc.
Product image for Toke n' Poke
Balms
Toke n' Poke
by Honu Inc.
THC 150%
CBD 0%