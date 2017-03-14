About this strain
Golden Gage by Green Gage Genetics is a wooly sativa-dominant hybrid with neon-orange pistils and trichome-laden foliage that will make your fingers sticky. By crossing Golden Goat and Joseph OG, the breeders at Gage Green created a special cut with truly lifted attributes. Anticipate powerful, creative euphoria and spiced, hashy flavors with hints of citrus beneath. This strain is ideal for consumers looking for mental stimulation that plays well outside, at the club, with breakfast, or after work.
Golden Gage effects
Happy
83% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
House of Cultivar
House of Cultivar
Our mission is to cultivate, curate, and celebrate craft cannabis. Cultivar Farms is a collection of like-minded cannabis enthusiasts that bring decades of experience to bear in the pursuit of perfection. Throughout our journey, from hobbyist growers to commercial cultivators, we have developed a keen knowledge and appreciation for the nuances of a wide variety of genetic lineages. This knowledge not only guides our care for quality, but it fuels our desire to present a comprehensive collection of cultivars, and set the standards for what is to come. We respect the past, cherish the present, and embrace the future of cannabis.