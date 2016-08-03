House of Loud
Super Sour Diesel Shatter
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Super Sour Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
52% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Fatigue
47% of people say it helps with fatigue
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
