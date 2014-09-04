ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.4 553 reviews

Super Sour Diesel

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Peppery
Herbal

Calculated from 27 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 553 reviews

Super Sour Diesel
  • Citrus
  • Peppery
  • Herbal

Taking after its popular parents, Super Sour Diesel is one incredible sativa. A potent cross between Super Silver Haze and Sour Diesel, Super Sour Diesel knocks out stress and pain while fostering creativity and euphoria. Super Sour Diesel energizes, making it great for daytime use. New users, however, should use caution when trying this strain. Super Sour Diesel produces strong cerebral effects, which may be overpowering to novice MMJ patients. Familiar users will be surprised at this strain’s introspective spark. Sociable and fun, the effects of this strain are felt upon first taste. Super Sour Diesel’s pungent, fuel-like aroma speaks to the sheer strength of this strain.

Effects

396 people reported 2911 effects
Euphoric 55%
Happy 53%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 44%
Energetic 44%
Stress 38%
Depression 25%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 21%
Fatigue 15%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 19%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 5%

Reviews

553

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Sour Diesel
Sour Diesel
More popularLeafly flower for White Fire OG
White Fire OG
More happyLeafly flower for Acapulco Gold
Acapulco Gold
More CBGLeafly flower for Quantum Kush
Quantum Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for Bruce Banner
Bruce Banner
More linaloolLeafly flower for East Coast Sour Diesel
East Coast Sour Diesel
More linaloolLeafly flower for Chiesel
Chiesel
More humuleneLeafly flower for Headband
Headband
More popular
Photos

Lineage

Super Silver Haze
Sour Diesel
Super Sour Diesel
Super Sour Widow
Banana Diesel
Products with Super Sour Diesel

Good Reads

