Logo for the brand House of Loud

House of Loud

West OG Shatter

IndicaTHC CBD

Another heavy OG cross that's best for lounging on the couch or bedtime. Many OG's, this one included, are perfect for battling restless symptoms such as anxiety, hyperactivity and chronic pain. This full melt wax has a honey-amber color and full flavor.

Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Dizzy
28% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
28% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
ADD/ADHD
28% of people say it helps with add/adhd
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Eye pressure
14% of people say it helps with eye pressure
