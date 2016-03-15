ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Humboldt
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Humboldt

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.2 45 reviews

Humboldt

aka Humboldt Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 5 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 45 reviews

Humboldt

The genetics of the Humboldt strain are something of a mystery, but it’s believed to be an Afghani strain that was cultivated in the Humboldt County area of California in the 1970s and later gained popularity in Europe in the 1990s. These plants are fast, tall growers that need lots of attention. Given proper care, they grow well indoors and out, flower in 8 weeks, and have above average yields. Humboldt’s aroma is floral and sweet and its high is uplifting and upbeat, bringing to mind the qualities of a Haze strain. It’s a good choice if you want to stay clear-headed.

Effects

Show all

29 people reported 276 effects
Relaxed 79%
Euphoric 72%
Happy 68%
Uplifted 55%
Giggly 41%
Stress 48%
Pain 34%
Anxiety 27%
Depression 20%
Headaches 20%
Dry mouth 20%
Dry eyes 17%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 10%
Paranoid 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

45

write a review

Find Humboldt nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Humboldt nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Humboldt
First strain child
West OG
child
Second strain child
Truffula Tree
child

Products with Humboldt

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Humboldt nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Is Cannabis-Infused Alcohol the Next Hot Trend?
Is Cannabis-Infused Alcohol the Next Hot Trend?
8 Amazing Places to Blaze Up in Humboldt County
8 Amazing Places to Blaze Up in Humboldt County
How to Buy Authentic ‘Humboldt’ Cannabis—Right Now!
How to Buy Authentic ‘Humboldt’ Cannabis—Right Now!

Most popular in