House Weed

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

House Weed products

9 products
Product image for Cookies
Flower
Cookies
by House Weed
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Venom OG Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Venom OG Pre-Roll 1g
by House Weed
THC 11.97%
CBD 0%
Product image for Big Smooth Pre-Roll 0.7g
Pre-rolls
Big Smooth Pre-Roll 0.7g
by House Weed
THC 21%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cypress OG Shatter 0.5g
Shatter
Cypress OG Shatter 0.5g
by House Weed
Product image for 501 OG Shatter 0.5g
Shatter
501 OG Shatter 0.5g
by House Weed
THC 67.08%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sundae Driver Pre-Roll 0.7g
Pre-rolls
Sundae Driver Pre-Roll 0.7g
by House Weed
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blueberry Shatter 0.5g
Shatter
Blueberry Shatter 0.5g
by House Weed
THC 71.7%
CBD 0%
Product image for Venom OG Pre-Roll 0.7g
Pre-rolls
Venom OG Pre-Roll 0.7g
by House Weed
THC 11.97%
CBD 0%
Product image for Miss USA Shatter 0.5g
Shatter
Miss USA Shatter 0.5g
by House Weed
THC 0%
CBD 0%