House Weed

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds

5 products
Product image for Cookies
Flower
Cookies
by House Weed
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Venom OG Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Venom OG Pre-Roll 1g
by House Weed
THC 11.97%
CBD 0%
Product image for Big Smooth Pre-Roll 0.7g
Pre-rolls
Big Smooth Pre-Roll 0.7g
by House Weed
THC 21%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sundae Driver Pre-Roll 0.7g
Pre-rolls
Sundae Driver Pre-Roll 0.7g
by House Weed
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Venom OG Pre-Roll 0.7g
Pre-rolls
Venom OG Pre-Roll 0.7g
by House Weed
THC 11.97%
CBD 0%