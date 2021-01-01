About this product

Howl's is simple - just drop in your mouth and swallow. Consistent - Measured Dropper and Reliable Potency. Pure - Made with only Organic Avocado Oil, Organic Sunflower Lecithin and Medical Grade Cannabis using Whole Plant Infusion.



Whole Plant Infusion is a 5000 year old gentle infusion method that uses no chemicals or solvents and retains the full spectrum of beneficial properties of the source flower.