Logo for the brand Howl's Tincture

Howl's Tincture

Howl's Anytime Double Strength Tincture

About this product

Simple - Just drop in your mouth and swallow
Consistent - Measured Dropper and Reliable Potency
Pure - Made with only Organic Avocado Oil, Organic Sunflower Lecithin and Medical Grade Cannabis using Whole Plant Infusion

Whole Plant Infusion is a 5000 year old gentle infusion method that uses no chemicals or solvents and retains the full spectrum of beneficial properties of the source flower.

14 mg THC Per ml (1 dropper) + A full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes. See box for details.
