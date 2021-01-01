Loading…
Logo for the brand Howl's Tincture

Howl's Tincture

Howl's Daytime Double Strength Tincture

About this product

Simple - Just drop in your mouth and swallow
Consistent - Measured Dropper and Reliable Potency
Pure - Made with only Organic Avocado Oil, Organic Sunflower Lecithin and Medical Grade Cannabis using Whole Plant Infusion

Whole Plant Infusion is a 5000 year old gentle infusion method that uses no chemicals or solvents and retains the full spectrum of beneficial properties of the source flower.

14 mg THC/ml + A Full Spectrum of Cannabinoids and Terpenes. See box for details.
