Humble Pride Glass
This single bend rose sherlock glass pipe can be made in transparent Red, Purple or Blue (Blue comes with sparkly edged petals) at this time. It features 2 formed opaque greenleaves that function as a stand, so the pipe will stand up for you. This rose pipe measures about 5 inches "long", though about 7 inches when stretched out (accumulative length).
Rose Bud effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
31% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
21% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
