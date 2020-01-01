 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Humble Pride Glass
Humble Pride Glass Cover Photo

Humble Pride Glass

Quality American-made glass from Eugene, OR since 2001

Sweet Peach Pipes- available in 4 colors!
Sweet Peach Pipes- available in 4 colors!
UV Reactive Sparkle Blue Moon Pipe
UV Reactive Sparkle Blue Moon Pipe
Fumed Glass Custom Orders Available
Fumed Glass Custom Orders Available
Bright, Sparkly Apple Pipes
Bright, Sparkly Apple Pipes
All Pipes Handmade Just For You- Family Owned
All Pipes Handmade Just For You- Family Owned

About Humble Pride Glass

I am an independent glass artist from Eugene, Oregon who has been bringing unique art glass designs to you since 2001. I designed the Chili and Banana pipe in 2001-02, and have since created a full line of brightly colored, durable and functional glass art pipes which I personally handcraft just for you! All items are customizable upon request, and I strive to bring you excellent customer service and glass art at a reasonable price.

Pipes

more products

Available in

United States