About this product

Vape in style with Humboldt Gold's Battery. Finally a battery designed for concentrates, distillates and thick oils. Every great cartridge needs a great battery to match, and Humboldt Gold is pleased to answer the call. Master chefs know the right heat is needed to cook exquisite meals and pronounce the right flavor, don't over cook your delicate oils.



Variable voltage battery with three heat settings plus warming feature



Fits all 510 thread cartridges



Micro USB pass through charging cable - vape while you charge!