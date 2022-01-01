About this product
G.S. Cookies is a Northern California legend. Available for the first time ever in a stable seed. The seeds produce large plants compared to their clone counterparts, easily doubling harvest expectations. Giving it the nickname G.S. Monster. The buds are extremely compact and prolific with THC levels reaching upwards of 28%. The smoke is intensely Narcotic and may work well to support anxiety, depression, pain relief, and appetite stimulation.
INDICA DOMINANT | REAL COOKIE DOUGH SMELL | F5
ORANGE | PINE | SKUNK
FLOWERING TIME 55 DAYS, SEPT. 25 – OCT. 10
Humboldt Seed Company
Humboldt Seed Company is a leader in specialized cannabis breeding and strain development. With decades of breeding experience, we've participated in huge pheno hunting projects in Humboldt County, CA that have produced notable strains like Vanilla Frosting, Magic Melon, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake, and some cult favorites such as Blueberry Muffin.
