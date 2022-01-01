G.S. Cookies is a Northern California legend. Available for the first time ever in a stable seed. The seeds produce large plants compared to their clone counterparts, easily doubling harvest expectations. Giving it the nickname G.S. Monster. The buds are extremely compact and prolific with THC levels reaching upwards of 28%. The smoke is intensely Narcotic and may work well to support anxiety, depression, pain relief, and appetite stimulation.



INDICA DOMINANT | REAL COOKIE DOUGH SMELL | F5



ORANGE | PINE | SKUNK



FLOWERING TIME 55 DAYS, SEPT. 25 – OCT. 10