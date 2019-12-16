Vanilla Frosting - Hyten TruStrain Live Resin Ready to Use Vape 1G
About this product
The Hyten™ ready to use device is an all-in-one rechargeable vape that was specially designed to provide users a true-to-strain experience, in a convenient and discreet form factor. Engineered for optimal airflow, and paired with MicroCeramic technology-- the Hyten RTU delivers full, flavorful clouds with every hit.
One full gram of 100% TruStrain™ Live Resin, always extracted from single-source fresh frozen flower-- No additives, no cutting agents, no distillate.
About this strain
Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.
Vanilla Frosting effects
