Vanilla Frosting, an indica dominant hybrid created from crossing the infamous Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato BX3 strains- the name says it all in the flavor. Creamy, sweet and accented by light rich florals. The high will leave you feeling happy and relaxed, while activating your mind for a boost of creativity and focus.



The Hyten™ ready to use device is an all-in-one rechargeable vape that was specially designed to provide users a true-to-strain experience, in a convenient and discreet form factor. Engineered for optimal airflow, and paired with MicroCeramic technology-- the Hyten RTU delivers full, flavorful clouds with every hit.



One full gram of 100% TruStrain™ Live Resin, always extracted from single-source fresh frozen flower-- No additives, no cutting agents, no distillate.