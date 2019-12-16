Loading…
Vanilla Frosting - Hyten TruStrain Live Resin Ready to Use Vape 1G

by Hyten Company
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Vanilla Frosting, an indica dominant hybrid created from crossing the infamous Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato BX3 strains- the name says it all in the flavor. Creamy, sweet and accented by light rich florals. The high will leave you feeling happy and relaxed, while activating your mind for a boost of creativity and focus.

The Hyten™ ready to use device is an all-in-one rechargeable vape that was specially designed to provide users a true-to-strain experience, in a convenient and discreet form factor. Engineered for optimal airflow, and paired with MicroCeramic technology-- the Hyten RTU delivers full, flavorful clouds with every hit.

One full gram of 100% TruStrain™ Live Resin, always extracted from single-source fresh frozen flower-- No additives, no cutting agents, no distillate.

About this strain

Picture of Vanilla Frosting
Vanilla Frosting

Coming from Humboldt Seed Company, Vanilla Frosting is a cross of Humboldt Frost OG and Humboldt Gelato Bx3. Designed to improve upon the various Gelato lines from the last few years, Vanilla Frosting takes to the sky with a vigorous growth pattern. Buds grow dense with silvery green flowers that are accented by hints of purple, and the creamy smooth aroma has notes of vanilla that end with a gassy finish. Vanilla Frosting is a high-potency strain that will blast you into outer space on a funfetti adventure.

Vanilla Frosting effects

Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Creative
39% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand

Logo for the brand Hyten Company
Hyten Company
Hyten was founded in 2020 by a group of individuals who have been working in the cannabis and vape industries since 2014. Founded on the goal of convenient, quality cannabis at a valuable price, hyten has quickly become a reality. Using the cannabis sourced from their Santa Barbara outdoor cultivation, they are proud to call themselves a single source brand with many more products on the horizon.