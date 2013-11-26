I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Amnesia Haze feminized is a 20% Indica / 80% Sativa strain that produces a high yield. Renown for delivering an uplifting high, Amnesia Haze is guaranteed to give you some serious bang for your buck. You can expect citrusy notes of lemon with a subtle sweetness when consuming this highly popular strain. If you’re looking for creativity, energy and an uplifting and happy high, Amnesia Haze is one of the best strains to go for. You can use this strain to tackle stress, combat pain, fight fatigue and help to raise a low mood into an uplifted one.
Amnesia Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
1,154 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
38% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
14% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
