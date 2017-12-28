I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Smoking effects
This landrace strain finds its roots in the South African port city of Durban and is a pure sativa strain. It will give you the energy and uplifting mental boost to get anything done during your day.
Plant feature
Durban Poison can be grown indoors but it's a typical outdoor plant. It thrives in temperate to sunny climates where it can grow up to 230 cm (91"). It finishes flowering late September or early October.
Medicinal use
It's uplifting high helps battle fatigue and depression but Durban Poison is also known for helping against anxiety disorder, ADD/ADHD or bipolar disorder.
This landrace strain finds its roots in the South African port city of Durban and is a pure sativa strain. It will give you the energy and uplifting mental boost to get anything done during your day.
Plant feature
Durban Poison can be grown indoors but it's a typical outdoor plant. It thrives in temperate to sunny climates where it can grow up to 230 cm (91"). It finishes flowering late September or early October.
Medicinal use
It's uplifting high helps battle fatigue and depression but Durban Poison is also known for helping against anxiety disorder, ADD/ADHD or bipolar disorder.
Durban Poison effects
Reported by real people like you
2,450 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!