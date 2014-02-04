I Love Growing Marijuana
About this product
Lowryder is a potent strain that combines a great balance of THC and CBD. These autoflowering seeds are super easy to grow indoors and outdoors in sunny climates; providing plants that are 80% Indica / 20% and contain levels of CBD up to 14%. Known for its ability to induce deep relaxation and eventually couchlock, this strain is great after a long day at work to unwind in the evening and nighttime. This Lowryder has been known to be effective for ADHD, anxiety, bipolar disorder and busting stress,
Lowryder effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
23% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!