The Patriot Mixpack is just what every devoted cannabis consumer needs. This pack contains three classic feminized strains; the first strain is AK-47, a 35% Indica hybrid with THC levels of up to 20%. Expect a balanced body and mind euphoric high with an uplifting and happy high. The second strain is Bubblegum, a 50/50 strain with THC levels of up to 17%. Expect an uplifting high with Bubblegum, alongside the taste of sweet berries that are reminiscent of bubblegum. The last strain in the pack is Sour Diesel, a strain that’s perfect for socializing. Sour Diesel is a 40% Indica strain that makes the user feel pumped and energized.
Flavour Pack effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety
