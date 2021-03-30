About this product

The Patriot Mixpack is just what every devoted cannabis consumer needs. This pack contains three classic feminized strains; the first strain is AK-47, a 35% Indica hybrid with THC levels of up to 20%. Expect a balanced body and mind euphoric high with an uplifting and happy high. The second strain is Bubblegum, a 50/50 strain with THC levels of up to 17%. Expect an uplifting high with Bubblegum, alongside the taste of sweet berries that are reminiscent of bubblegum. The last strain in the pack is Sour Diesel, a strain that’s perfect for socializing. Sour Diesel is a 40% Indica strain that makes the user feel pumped and energized.